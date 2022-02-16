Twitter’s Safety Mode is now available to almost half of all accounts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. In September, the company began testing the functionality with a limited group of users. Now, it’s expanding the beta to more English-speaking countries in order to gather more data and figure out how to improve it.

Twitter’s Safety Mode is a setting that automatically blocks accounts that Twitter believes are using offensive language. Afterward, for the next seven days, those accounts will be unable to interact with you.

Twitter Expands its anti-harassment Safety Mode to More Anglo-American users

Furthermore, users can manually review the tweets and accounts that Twitter flagged as suspicious, and unblock accounts if there was no problem. Accounts that users often follow or communicate with are never automatically blocked. The goal is to cut down on harassment and stop people from having to manually report tweets and accounts and wait for Twitter to act.

Since the business began testing the functionality back in September last, a Twitter representative told that the firm has noticed that certain users require or desire additional assistance in snuffing out undesirable conversations. In the future, its systems will keep an eye out for potentially hazardous or unwelcome responses, and users in the beta will be prompted to turn on Safety Mode if it believes they might benefit. The idea is that people will have to deal with fewer unwanted interactions and the harassment on the platform would be reduced to a significant level.

