Twitter Service Disruption Causes Unrest Among Users

On Monday night, Twitter’s web-based service got disconnected for at least three hours starting from 7:30 p.m. ET and users faced a great problem. Users all across the world were unable to access the social media platform during the Twitter Service Disruption through the web. The mobile app was completely functional and users were accessing it normally.

Twitter finally fixes its service disruption

The web users when couldn’t get to their accounts from the web switched to mobile and got a notification from the company about the problem in accessing the platform through the web. After the outage users all across the world sent service disruption reports and the majority of reports were from New York City. The Outrage- tracking website, Downdetector also confirmed about Twitter’s web platform was not working and was un-accessible for many users. Twitter Support posted a tweet:

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you the on the web. We’re looking into it so you can get back to the Tweets.”

The users use the social media platform not just to post and chat, rather many users carry out important business deals and official chores through this platform which got affected and many users were in a great fix for a few hours.

This outage is an addition to the social media platform’s series of outage incidents that occurred in the last months. A few weeks ago, Twitter’s outage incident occurred that stopped Twitter’s services for iOS, Android, and the web all around the world. At this incident, the app was unable to upload new tweets. Back in June and July, two incidents had occurred that had knocked the service for several hours.

After the 7:30 p.m. outage, the engineers started tracking the problem and fixed it finally in three hours and the company Support account notified the users with a tweet at 10:15 p.m. ET by saying:

“We’ve fixed this and Twitter for web should now be back to normal.”

The world is so much dependent on the internet and social media platforms that if anything goes wrong, their daily activity as well as their work starts getting affected. An outage of just a few hours can give great loss to a few users and the platform aswell.

