Twitter finally re-opens its public request verification

After almost four years, Twitter has reopened its public form for authentication requests. Users will be able to upload requests for Twitter’s prized blue check mark and affirm their identity inside the app as a result of the upgrade. Verification requests will be available in the service’s “account settings” in the next two weeks.

The update marks the first time Twitter has allowed users to officially request verification since it “paused” the feature in 2017 after verifying a white supremacist. Since then, the company’s continued to verify accounts, but there was no way for users to officially request it. The result was an opaque process that left many users confused, even when the company tried to fast track verification for health experts last year.

Journalists, brands, elected leaders, activists, and other “notable” personalities are among the first to be targeted by the firm (including those in the sports and entertainment industries). To pass Twitter’s blue check, profiles must be active for at least six months and have a “full” profile, which includes a profile picture, display name, and confirmed email address.

Users will also be needed to prove their identity by sharing a copy of their government ID, an official email address, or a link to a professional website that includes their Twitter handle.