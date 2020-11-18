A month ago, we came to know that Twitter is testing an Instagram story like feature called fleets. The company has finally completed the testing successfully and now, rolling out the feature globally. Twitter fleets are basically Tweets that disappear after 24 hours, just like Instagram or Snapchat stories.

The aim behind introducing the feature is to share your thoughts temporarily on social media. The company hopes that users will feel more comfortable with this feature by sharing their “casual thoughts, opinions and feelings”. Other than that, no one will be able to like, reply or retweets on anyone’s fleets. Which means they will not be circulating on Twitter as well as can’t be embedded on any external platform.

Twitter Fleets is Live Now

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

Twitter’s director of design, Joshua Harris, and product manager, Sam Haveson, in a recent blog post said, “To help people feel more comfortable, we’ve been working on a lower pressure way for people to talk about what’s happening. Today, we’re launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way — with their fleeting thoughts,”

Users can add any text, photo, or video as a Fleet. If you want to publish one, tap on the “Share” icon at the bottom of a tweet and then press “Share in Fleet”. They will appear at the top of your followers’ timelines. Fleets will also be visible at the top of the profile.

The company has conducted a lengthy test in Brazil, Italy, India and South Korea and after successful testing, Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ feature is now available globally.

