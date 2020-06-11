Twitter Fleets- The Instagram Inspired Stories Feature

Twitter is testing a new feature named “Fleet”. Its a kind of stories feature available in Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook and just like them, Fleets will disappear in 24 hours. This feature is in the testing phase and right now only available in India; however, once it passes this phase, it will be rolled out globally. Twitter Fleets will be rolled out for both Android and iOS.

Twitter Fleets is in working Phase- Will be launched Globally

Unlike the way Twitter works, these stories cannot be retweeted or liked; however, users can respond to Fleets through Direct Messages. Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter explained about this feature and sad:

“People often tell us that they don’t feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative. We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter,”

Once this feature launches in Pakistan, Twitter Fleets will appear at the top of the home screen for just a few seconds, and users can view it longer by long-pressing the screen. Even if a user is not following any other user, fleets will still be visible and can be seen by going to their account.

When you receive it, you will be able to update this feature by clicking on the small icon with the ‘+’ sign.

