Twitter has Acquired OpenBack to Improve Push Notifications  

Jay Sullivan is the head of Twitter’s consumer product. He said on Tuesday that the social media company is buying Dublin-based smartphone engagement platform OpenBack. This deal’s financial specifics are still behind the curtains. The OpenBack team will be joining Twitter’s Bluebird production team and focusing on improving Twitter’s notification system.

OpenBack: A Smartphone Engagement Platform

It is a system that attempts to make applications more interesting via controllers of push notifications. It was founded in 2015. Unlike traditional push notification SDKs, OpenBack makes it easy for phone applications to process information on-device without having to go through a third-party network. Twitter claims that its approach to push technology prioritizes privacy and provides a better overall user experience.

In a tweet, Sullivan stated, “OpenBack and their great team partnering with Twitter will assist us in improving our ability to provide the correct alerts at the right time, in a manner that fits people’s privacy first.” “We’re ecstatic to have them among the flock, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

According to a Twitter representative, the business aims to make sure that the information consumers receive on Twitter is relevant, current, and interesting. The business says it’s still looking for ways to make the Twitter experience more personalized. Twitter intends to use this acquisition to improve its notifications experience. Allowing it to link individuals with appropriate information at the right time.

David Shackleton

OpenBack CEO David Shackleton stated in a tweet that the company’s mission was to enable push notifications “genuinely user first” for billions of users in a novel manner. And that the chance to collaborate with Twitter accomplishes that goal.

Our business will be phased out when Twitter transitions the team to its platform. According to OpenBack’s website, the company will be shutting operations on April 19.

“We’re thrilled to share the news that OpenBack has joined Twitter!” “As we’ve helped to make push notifications genuinely user-first, we’ve been very thankful to all of our users and partners along the way.” This is written on the company’s homepage.

