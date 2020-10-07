Twitter launches new Feature “Grouped follow” on Android Devices

Twitter is a famous social media platform, and it loves to be in the spotlight by updating and launching new features. Twitter is continually testing new functionalities throughout its smartphone applications. Recently Twitter has made some adjustments to its automated cropping function. Later. It also started testing a “Read before sharing” option on iOS devices. Twitter has launched a new Feature of “Grouped follow” on Android Devices.

Moreover, Today, Twitter has introduced another test for its application. Twitter wants its users to follow more people on its platform. The new feature of Twitter gives suggestions to its users to follow a group of related accounts on the profile pages of a person you have recently followed. This new feature is available to a choose number of Twitter for Android user.

Twitter has launched a new Feature of “Grouped follow” on Android Devices

The algorithm of Twitter automatically offers the list of user’s accounts based on what posts and content they are sharing. If Twitter finds related content, then it gives you suggestions to follow them. Moreover, the accounts can be followed by simply clicking on them, and users can also remove the accounts in which they are not interested.

The latest Twitter feature has replaced the existing suggestion box, which shows the list of three users and then gives the suggestion to see more related accounts.

Furthermore, Twitter has not updated any information regarding the test of a new feature. However, if the users will love Twitter’s new feature, then it will automatically make its way over to iOS devices through testing. Twitter latest feature is fantastic and helps its users to expand their network.

Moreover, by using the upcoming feature of Twitter, its users will gain more and more information about their content by reading other user’s related content. In this way, Twitter will also help its users to share their ideas and read other people thoughts on the same idea.

Also Read: Twitter Ready to Launch Voice Direct Messages