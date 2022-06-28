Twitter India bans account of Pak Embassies

Surprisingly, Twitter in India has banned official accounts of Pakistan embassies residing in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt. Previously, the account of Radio Pakistan was also withheld by Twitter. After these accounts were banned, Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged to restore accounts of Pak Embassies giving access to the platform.

This action is taken as a result of blocking 16 YouTube channels by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for spreading disinformation related to India’s national security, foreign relations, and public order. According of MOIB, these channels were creating unrest and panic and were inciting disharmony among people. The blocked accounts included six Pakistani channels whereas 10 India channels.

While telling about it, Ministry said:

YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu, and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in the light of the situation in Ukraine among others,

There are some of the channels in both countries which are just fueling the agenda of creating hatred among each other. While some have intentionally created it, some are just following the footsteps for the sake of viewership. Due to this, the relations between both the countries are further detoriating and by banning these channels from both the countries, a mature action was taken.

On the other hand blocking accounts of Pakistani embassies in different countries which are just contributing to their role seems childish step and Twitter should look over it.

Also Read: Microsoft And Meta Joins Google In Using AI for data centers