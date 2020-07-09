Twitter introduces ‘Subscription Plans’ to access tweets

‘This platform is open’ is a popular phrase on Twitter. Intended to be expressed in the language of cynical skepticism, it’s always put out to illustrate the irony of a scenario that someone has usually fallen ass-first into online in full view for all Twitter users to see in real time, free of charge.

However, if there’s any hint of a job opening on Twitter’s job page, the last portion might go the way of 140-character caps. The social networking firm is setting up a potentially paying premium program according to the listing for a senior full-stack tech developer, first listed 10 days ago.

How precisely does it mean? We reached out with a host of queries to several people on Twitter, but concerned officials merely responded that the organization had “none to share at the moment.” Nevertheless, we may speculate, and that assumption includes some sort of paying and probably exclusive twitter access.

Twitter creating a membership/subscription plans, something that other teams will leverage in the future, continues the official of a webpage. Gryphon is a squad of software developers collaborating directly with the Payments department and the Twitter.com staff.

The job listing itself will not explain the future intentions of social media giant, although it makes it evident that the team operating the subscription program should collaborate directly with the internal payments department. Which may indicate any potential ways for Twitter to go.

Picture a future in which celebrities and influencers can charge for their tweets. Alternatively, news organizations that share with their subscribers breaking stories or in-depth coverage before their non-paying Twitter followers. This is something people are actually doing growing Patreon, in several ways.