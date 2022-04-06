Twitter is experimenting on the edit button since last year

There was great demand from Twitter users for long to create an edit button in the app so that if someone has sent a wrong post, he could easily edit the post. Finally, the word came from Twitter Comms that the company is working on the edit feature since last year.

In the past as a reply to the high demand from the user, the CEO of the company mentioned that company’s team ponders about adding the edit button but they don’t want to complicate things for the public by taking anything away from the public record. The company at all times wishes to create such a button but in the right way. The company also tweeted on April fool’s day that “We are working on an edit button.” People and the media thought that Twitter wants to make people happy and laugh on April fool’s day so the statement was not taken seriously by the public. But they have astonished the users by revealing that the company is now seriously working on creating the edit button for real.

A day ago also Elon Musk launched a poll on Twitter to ask the users if they want an Edit button in the Twitter app. A vast majority of voters voted in favor of the addition of the edit button as they always needed such a button and many times had conveyed it to the company representatives. Elon Musk has recently acquired a 9.2% stake in this media platform and the public is speculating that he will take such steps to exert control on the company.

The company however in its announcement clears the fact that the team is working on creating this button in its TwitterBlue Labs since last year and the decision surely has not been taken after the poll taken by Elon Musk. It will see all the possibilities that will work with this new button and when testing gets complete, it will roll out the new feature for the beta users first and later on for the general public also.

