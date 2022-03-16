Twitter is functioning to get rid of video upload issues in Android 9 pie

Android gadgets have always faced the issues of slow uploading of the images and videos on Twitter. Many complaints have been sent forward by the users to different apps including Twitter regarding this issue. The Twitter Support and Engineering accounts in a tweet told that Twitter Android team is working to improve the process of video uploads for Androids 9 pie and higher devices.

Android 9 pie video Upload Issues to be resolved soon

Twitter is now supporting intelligent processing and stream remuxing to improve speed. The user will be able to do fast sharing of videos up to 720p on Android 9+. The company is also working the same for the high-quality videos that are more than 720 p. But it is still under process and will take time to be rolled out for the public.

How to get the fix for Android 9+:

To avail of the improvements, the user needs to update the Twitter app as these are the local changes to the way videos are uploaded to Twitter. If the user still doesn’t get the changes after updating, he needs to get the latest version of Google Play or APKMirror. With this, he will get the updated changes.

Though the changes are good and there is a great improvement in the uploading speed of the videos but the users with phone cameras that record above 1080p are still waiting for the same changes on the higher resolution videos. Let’s see when Twitter will announce the rollout for these users.

