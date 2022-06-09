Twitter is ready to comply with Elon Musk’s call for data on forged and fake accounts

Since Elon Musk had bought the 9.2% stake in Twitter, he kept on giving advice to his Twitter follower to either give a vote on a new feature or switch to the other features, his revelation that the latest tweets seem much better than the algorithm feeds and advise to the followers to switch their accounts to the latest-tweets feed instead of the algorithm- generated feeds. After the purchase, now Musk has adopted a new technique to warn the company to follow his instructions otherwise he might pull out a $44 billion purchase. Twitter has finally surrendered and will comply with Elon Musk’s call for data which provides daily data on Musk’s call for information on forged and fake accounts.

The streaming daily data will compromise 500 million tweets posted every day. The company already gives access to a few companies to utilize the user’s data. These companies include those which need users’ data for the advertisement of their products and services.

When Elon Musk claimed to see the spam and fake accounts (bot accounts) which are automated and may not be run by humans. They usually use direct messages and reply functions to send adverts to the users or are also influenced by tweeting political agendas. Twitter claimed that these accounts represent just 5% of the total 229 million user base. But Musk had doubts and he threatened the company that if they will not reveal the data, he will cancel the acquisition deal.

Elon Musk’s call for data on forged and fake accounts

The company wanted to keep the data of the users safe as is promised by the company and hence, wanted to ignore its request of Musk. But he believes that the company is actively resisting and thwarting his rights to reach the data and information under the agreement. Twitter says that refusing to present information to Musk is due to a “material breach” which has charges of 1 billion (break fee written in the deal). The company has doubts that Musk will walk away without paying the money.

The legal threats from Musk are really shameful and the decision by Twitter to allow Musk to review the tweets has put a lack of trust among the users of Twitter.

Also Read: Musk May Cancel Twitter Deal Due to Alleged Lack of User Data Transparency