Twitter Is Sharing Ad Revenue with Verified Creators

According to the latest news, Twitter started sharing ad revenue with selected content creators on the platform today. The point worth mentioning here is that all the users who signed up for Twitter Blue and earned more than five million tweet impressions per month for the last three months are eligible for Twitter Ad revenue.

Reports claim that an automatic email was sent to qualified creators. It told them that their part of the ad revenue will be deposited into their linked Stripe accounts within the next three days. The platform further told that the program and its deployment is expected to be extended to all eligible creators later this month.

Elon took to the platform to disclose that the first payment that shows in content creators’ comment threads, will be accumulated from the time the scheme was first introduced in February.

“We’re extending our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. It means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting with the replies to their posts. This is part of our struggle to help people earn a living directly on Twitter. We’re rolling out the program more extensively later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply.”

It would not be wrong to say that Musk has been looking for new paths to make money and bring more creators to the network since its takeover. The new move comes at a significant time since Meta has launched Twitter rival Threads to give tough competition to the predominance of the Twitter app. Many analysts have been claiming that Threads will be a Twitter killer, however, I think that with the news of rewards circulating like wildfire throughout social media, more content providers will be excited to go on board. What do you think?

Aside from ad revenue, Twitter creators will now have the option to offer monthly memberships to consumers for $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99. Musk further stated that the creators will be able to make most of the money because Twitter will not charge anything for the next 12 months.

