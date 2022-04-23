Twitter is really trying hard to make its platform more user-friendly and convenient. Just now, Twitter has announced that it has started testing a “CC” button that will let users turn video captions on or off. Currently, iOS users will be able to use this feature. The Android users have to wait a bit more to get this feature. The company also posted a video which shows that the CC button will appear in the top-right corner of a video that has captions available.

Twitter is Testing a ‘CC’ Button to Turn Video Captions On or Off

“Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android,” the company said in a tweet. “On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new ‘CC’ button”. Twitter announced

Last December, Twitter also revealed the auto-generated captions on videos. This feature was specially designed for deaf and hard-of-hearing users. Auto captions are available on the web, iOS and Android in more than 30 languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Thai, Chinese, Hindi and many more.

Twitter has been testing multiple features over the past few months. The company is also working on a feature that would allow users to set a status on their profiles and tweets. Similarly, Twitter is enlisting the support of third-party developers to combat harassment on its platform. The company will propose third-party moderation apps as an additional action. Users can take on top of the app’s built-in capabilities as part of a new experiment.

