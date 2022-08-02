In this world of rapid inventions, even a new peculiar invention and discovery is digestible. All IT companies are trying to bring in new features and updates to give the users ease and convenience and also to keep them on the platform. Twitter is testing a new feature “tweets per month that let the users know how many times a user tweets per month.

Tweets per month feature

Though Twitter was working on it for many days it has given trial access to the feature to a few users and now the users are discussing the feature. So when the user goes to his profile where he knows how many are his followings and how many followers, at the left bottom there appears a new feature that tells how many tweets the user has posted per month.

Few users are happy to see the feature as they want to know how many tweets they have posted and surely want to achieve a target but few others are annoyed with the new feature and according to them it is a notification of how much time they have spent on Twitter. Few users reacted that they already know they are spindly a lot of time on social media and this new blunt feature is making them guiltier. Many users are of the view that the feature can be useful in a way that the metric is a clue to deciding whether to follow someone or not. A person who is so into social media that he has thousands of tweets per month, another person would not want him to be in his timeline. Also if someone just has an account and doesn’t tweet and stays silent, the other user may not feel like throwing him a follow so for these positive users the new feature can be really helpful to keep a focused and clean following.

A Twitter spokesperson told about the new feature in a very positive way:

“This is part of an ongoing experiment in which we want to learn how providing more context about the frequency of an account’s Tweets can help people make more informed decisions about the accounts they choose to engage with.”

The users should surely stay positive and make good use of the feature when they receive it.

