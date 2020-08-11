The recent report says that Twitter is testing some new language on tweet metrics, making quotes that are also known as retweets with comments. Users will get to see them on each tweet.

Twitter is Testing Quote Tweet Counts

A Twitter spokesperson wrote in an email to a tech company “A few months ago, we’ve made Retweets with Comments more visible when you tap to see Retweets on a Tweet. This is available to everyone. Now, we’re testing making Retweets with Comments accessible directly on the Tweet and new language (Quotes) to see if this makes them easier to access and more understandable.”

Almost two months back, Twitter tested the “Retweet with comments” on iOS, which listed the number next to a tweet’s “Likes” and “Retweets” tallies. With this, it becomes easier to find quoted replies to a tweet.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

Over the past few months, Twitter has noodled with different user interface changes but that didn’t become permanent features. The platform worked on an ‘original tweeter’ label in order to highlight who started a conversation thread, a notification’s snooze feature, and an option to get notifications for replies to an individual tweet.

We can say that Twitter is going one step further in its efforts to help you track quoted retweets.

