It seems that Twitter is working on a new subscription service. It is hinted from the new job listings which reveal a new internal team, codenamed “Gryphon”. The team is building a subscription platform as far as the job listing is concerned. The company is hiring an engineer for its new subscription team.

Twitter is Working on a new Subscription Platform

It is mentioned in Job Posting that Twitter subscriptions would be the first company however there is no mention of how Twitter is planning to implement these services. The company s generating vast majority of revenue through ad sales and this new subscription services will provide exclusive content in return for a monthly fee.

🔴 #BREAKING: Twitter is building a subscription service https://t.co/gnsrb83Lez — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) July 8, 2020

So the overall scenario remains a mystery and the company has not shared any more detail regarding the product. We can only guess and hint that the company might be launching something in a substitute for Ads. However, this is not the first time we have come across such kinds of job listings for these social media giants. It can either be a publicity stunt to remain in new however if it’s true, then we will have to wait for a couple of years to see the final product.

Also Read: Here’s how Twitterities are Reacting to Esra Bilgic Selection as Brand Ambassador of Peshawar Zalmi?