The riot between Twitter and US President Donald Trump is not new. This time Twitter has placed a disclaimer on the tweet of Donald Trump critiquing drop boxes promotion by democrats to get votes. According to Twitter, Trump violated the company’s “civic and election integrity” rules. Twitter Issues disclaimer on Trump’s mail drop boxes tweet for Violating Company’s Policy.

Trump was not happy about it, and while criticizing social media platform, he said:

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not COVID sanitized. A big fraud!”

On this Tweet, Twitter was active and attached a disclaimer saying:

“Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest in the tweet to remain accessible.”

This is not the first time that Democrats have used dropboxes to get votes. However, now the social media giant has more strict rules and it doesn’t want Democrats to entrust theirs to the US Postal Service.

This is not the first time Twitter has labeled Donald Trump Tweet unsubstantiated. Afterward, Trump retaliated by accusing the platform of “interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Twitter is not the only social media platform that has an issue with PM Trump, Facebook and Instagram had ongoing issues with the company as well. let’s see how the company is going to tackle the situation.

Also Read: Twitter is Rolling Out Reply-Limiting Feature