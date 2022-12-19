Twitter launches Poll asking of it should ban Accounts Advertising Other Social Media Platforms

Under the leadership of Elon Musk, Twitter has taken some strict decisions that were not welcomed by users. Initially, the paid blue tick was under discussion and now the company announced banning links promoting other social networks. While people were busy watching FIFA Worldcup Finals, Twitter broke the news that spread like fire that it is going to ban Accounts Advertising Other Social Media Platforms.

The list of the social media accounts whose links sharing was announced to be banned included Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post. Plus, link-in-bio tools like Linktree and Lnk.Bio. It means under this decision, users won’t be able to post links to their other social profiles or even type out their handles in a tweet.

Accounts Advertising Other Social Media Platforms- Is it Freedom of Speech?

Previously, the company had also announced the banning of free promotions on its platforms of certain social media platforms.

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.

On its policy page, it further announced:

“We know that many of our users may be active on other social media platforms; however, going forward, Twitter will no longer allow free promotion of specific social media platforms on Twitter,”

This announcement received a lot of criticism and people even started leaving Twitter for good. Just after that, Twitter removed this announcement and made a policy change. In reply to a user, Elon Musk revealed that the policy will be changed and will only affect those accounts whose only purpose is to promote other social media accounts. However, it has not revealed anything officially in this regard.

Its safety account has started a poll asking users whether the company should form a policy on accounts used to promote other social networks.

Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms? — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 19, 2022

What’s interesting here is that the Musk-led company will let you post your handle if you pay for the tweet’s promotion. Isn’t it funny?

