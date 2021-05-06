Twitter had announced its support for 4K quality images a few months back, yesterday, the social media company announced that now Android and iOS users will be able to see full-sized images. Previously the platform featured cropped images but finally, the most asked for wish of users is granted after a long time.

Since the very start, Twitter users had to crop pictures to tweet to 16:9 format, otherwise, the system would automatically do It for them but that never used to be up to the mark. A month back, Twitter gave the good news to users that now this hustle of cropping images is going to end soon as it started testing this feature on selected numbers of users.

Twitter Launches Support for 4K Quality Images on Mobile

After testing the feature for a month, Twitter announced that it is introducing “bigger and better images on iOS and Android”. Image having 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will now show in full on Twitter, so users won’t need to crop them before posting.

According to the company, this feature is available to everyone.

Twitter is trying to make users’ experience better and in order to do so it keeps on launching multiple features. The company has also given hope that it is working on improving the quality of videos posted on Twitter. Keeping in view the competition in social media platforms, it’s necessary to keep on improving your services and feature better than before.

Furthermore, users will soon be getting this option is Data usage setting which means that now you can upload images at a resolution up to 4096 x 4096 on Twitter’s mobile app. This feature is not rolled out for desktop users.

Also Read: Twitter Spaces will let users with at least 600 Followers host a chat