Twitter Likely Working on Three Labels to Handle Misleading Info

Twitter is working on Three new labels to address the issue of social media misinformation. These labels will be pinned alongside a tweet that seems to be problematic or incorrect in some way. Twitter is working on these three labels “Get the latest,” “Stay informed” and “Misleading”. This will likely provide more relevant information on the subject in a tweet, allowing the user to be up-to-date with the latest developments.

Recommended: PIA announces the relaunch of its Air Safari service

Twitter Likely Working on Three Labels to Handle Misleading Tweets

Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert, tweeted Twitter’s screenshot of these labels. These new labels are still under development, and when they are going to live is not clear. Twitter will collect a large dataset to understand which tweets need to be label. For example, if someone tweet contains information, he must need to understand whether the tweet will miss leading the reader then that must be labeled with a relevant link that helps users understand the real story.

The “Stay informed” label is going to give more details on the concept discussed in the tweet, and perhaps the most critical one of the three is the “misleading” label that alerts the reader that the tweet is actually incorrect. The label” Get the Latest” label will indicate the tweet has the latest information in the tweet. When these new labels are going to be implemented is not clear.

Also Read: Twitter all set to Launch Emoji Reactions for Tweets



