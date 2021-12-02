Twitter May Soon Roll Out ‘Reply Downvotes’

It seems like Twitter is working hard to bring more changes to its platforms. The day before yesterday we got shocking news regarding Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO and just one day after that a new change was announced regarding posting private images of people. It was revealed that from now on posting private images of people without their consent will be prohibited and people other than celebrities can report it so that the platform takes that image or video down. Just another day has passed and we have come to know that Twitter is working on Reply Downvotes.

This news has come from Jane Manchun Wong who said that by adding a reply downvotes screen, the company will facilitate users with downvoting a reply which they do not like. This feature will be made available to some of the users soon as a part of testing.

The tweet below shows Twitter introducing this new feature and revealing that this option is not launched to show the dislike among the reply or the person who has done it in fact it is just to measure the relevancy of the reply under the tweet.

Twitter is working on “Reply downvotes” introduction screen pic.twitter.com/FFvK3RUpHz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 24, 2021

YouTube also offers this time of functionality but here the difference is that downvotes are entirely private, and when the user gives this kind of feedback, Twitter does not reveal their identity. Also, the author of the tweet will not know about it.

Moreover, these dislike votes will not affect the ranking of the tweet as well. This feature can make the tweet more engaging as more people will come to show their likes dislikes and relevancy regarding the replies on the tweet, so in one way or another it will bring more users.

