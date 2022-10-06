Twitter Mixed Media: Now put GIFs, images & videos in one Tweet

Twitter is one of the great apps when it comes to sharing your thoughts with people. Due to its user-friendliness and reliability, it is used by designators throughout the world to share something or share their happiness or concerns over some matter. With all these good things, one thing that the app still lacked was the limitation to add a photo or Gif altogether with the tweet. Finally, Twitter is making its platform better by announcing that users will now be able to combine GIFs, images, and videos in a single tweet with Twitter Mixed Media.

Yesterday, in a blog post, Twitter announced that users can now combine up to four GIFs, photos, and/or videos per tweet.

Now Express yourself better with Twitter Mixed Media

In order to assist better, Twitter Support shared a video demonstrating the working format of this new feature.

It means that from now on if you want to share something or announce something new, like before, you need to tap on the Media or GIF icons and select the content of your choice that you want to share. For example, if you have to announce your anniversary or graduation, just tap the Media icon to add a photo and a video — or you can also add two pictures or two videos and tap GIF to add a GIF to better represent your feeling.

However, don’t forget to add ALT text to your media to make them accessible to people who use screen readers.

The new update carrying this feature is available on iOS and Android. So if you haven’t received it, will get it in a couple of weeks.

