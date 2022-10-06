Twitter Mixed Media: Now put GIFs, images & videos in one Tweet
Twitter is one of the great apps when it comes to sharing your thoughts with people. Due to its user-friendliness and reliability, it is used by designators throughout the world to share something or share their happiness or concerns over some matter. With all these good things, one thing that the app still lacked was the limitation to add a photo or Gif altogether with the tweet. Finally, Twitter is making its platform better by announcing that users will now be able to combine GIFs, images, and videos in a single tweet with Twitter Mixed Media.
Yesterday, in a blog post, Twitter announced that users can now combine up to four GIFs, photos, and/or videos per tweet.
Now Express yourself better with Twitter Mixed Media
In order to assist better, Twitter Support shared a video demonstrating the working format of this new feature.