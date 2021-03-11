Twitter Mobile Apps get 4K Image Uploading & Giant Photos in Timeline

Twitter keeps on launching new features, trying to make users’ experience better than before. This time the company has come up with a server-side update that provides high-quality uploads to users. This update is rolled out for Twitter Mobile Apps (Android and iOS) and changes the way images appear on the timeline. It means users of both apps will be able to upload images in 4K format with a 4096×4096 resolution limit which was previously 2K (2048×2048 pixels).

Twitter Mobile Apps Get new Functionalities

Twitter took to its own platform to announce this big news. Since Images play a vital role in our life these days so users were quite happy to know about the update.

Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS. If you’re in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. pic.twitter.com/EgW5fsb8Z8 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

Steps to Enable high-resolution Uploading:

The feature is available to be enabled on Android and iOS, all you need to do is follow the steps below:

Open Twitter and go to Settings

Tap on the privacy

Among different options click on Data Usage

Select High-quality image uploads and set either mobile data or Wi-Fi or default according to your own choice.

This functionality when enabled will compress the image size before uploading however will maintain the 4K quality. The Twitter on Desktop works great with this feature as it maintains both the image size and 4K resolution.

In the new update, Twitter has also changed the way images appear on the timeline. Previously the default preview appeared in landscape and image orientation was not taken into consideration. Now, the app will show the full image on the timeline.

Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

No doubt, these both are good updates and will improve the users’ experience on the platform.

Also Read: Twitter Working on a way to “Undo” Fresh Tweets