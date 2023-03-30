Twitter has just announced its new API price structures. These three tiers include a barebone free level mostly meant for content posting bots, a $100 per month basic level, and a costly enterprise level. The company said that subscribing to any level gets access to Ads API at no cost.
Twitter further mentioned that over the next 30 days, the company will discontinue old access levels including Standard (for v1.1), Essential and Elevated (for v2), and Premium.
Twitter Launches New API with only Free, Basic, and Enterprise Levels
In February, the company announced that it is ending free API access in just a matter of days. After heavy criticism, Elon Musk promised to provide a free tier to bots providing “good content.” Later, it said that the basic tier would start at $100 per month without giving any details about the level of access. On February 13, the company said that it had delayed the launch by a “few more days.” Now after more than 45 days, the company finally provided info about the new APIs.
The free tier provides only 1,500 post requests per month along with access to Login with Twitter. The basic tier provides 50,000 post requests and 10,000 read requests per app per month. Developers, who want to access more data will have to apply for enterprise access, which reportedly costs a whopping $42,000 a month.
As a quick comparison, Twitter offered multiple access levels to developers like Essential and Elevated that could give them access to 500,000 to 2 million tweets per month. Now app makers who fall in that category of users will have to subscribe to the enterprise plan.
