Twitter New Messaging Feature is a Clone to iMessage

Twitter has the habit of copying good features from this tech world so this time it is working to launch a new messaging feature that is inspired by Apple’s iMessage reactions. From a long time, this feature is under development and we have got some rumours which have given us some idea of this Twitter New Messaging Feature. Today the app has revealed that the emoji reactions for Direct Messages are available for web, Android and iOS.

The company has also given guidelines that explain the usage of this messaging feature and also suggest users update their app to get this amazing feature.

Twitter New Messaging Feature-Here’s What you Need to Know About it

So if you want to show your reaction to any message, you can hover over that particular message and click the reaction button to add a reaction to it. If you think you have added a wrong reaction, you can also undo it at any time. Upon tapping to a reaction, you can also see that who else has reacted to that message.

The emoji reaction can be added to any type of file, be it Direct messages or media attachments. When your direct message will get a reaction, Twitter will notify you. If notifications are disturbing you, they can be muted for 1 hour to 1 week and ever forever.

Moreover, if you are using an older version of Twitter, it will not support this new messaging feature. SO update to the new one and enjoy this feature.

