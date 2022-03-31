Twitter Now Allows All Users to Opt for a ‘Professional Account’

The popular social media platform Twitter has announced that all users will now have access to its “Professional Accounts” profile setting. Until now, users had to apply to have their account converted to a professional account. Now, everyone on the site can opt for a professional account directly from their account settings.

A professional account, dubbed “Twitter for Professionals”, provides brands and creators with additional tools to differentiate their profiles, quickly promote content through ads, and take advantage of Twitter’s future e-commerce efforts, such as the “Shop Module,” It allows brands, businesses, and other retailers to showcase their products to Twitter users directly on the business’ profile.

Swiping open the sidebar from the app’s Home timeline will reveal a Twitter for Professionals tab. Under profile settings, a “Switch to Professional” tab will also appear.

After you choose the professional account setting, you’ll be prompted to choose a category for your profile that best fits your account, such as automotive, apparel/clothing, advertising/marketing, and beauty. After that, Twitter will ask you to choose an account type. Business or creative are the two alternatives. The business account is suitable for brands, retail outlets, service providers, and organizations, while the creator account is for public figures, artists, and influencers, according to Twitter. If you change your mind, you can switch between the two account settings.

You’ll be prompted to follow topics, promote a tweet in an ad campaign, or enhance your profile using modules that your account qualifies for once you’ve converted to a professional account.

Moreover, if you decide you no longer want a professional account, you may convert back to a personal one by heading to your preferences and selecting “Switch Account Type” under “Edit Professional Profile.”

Anyone who uses Twitter for work is classified as a professional by the social platform. Users must be real, with an account name, bio, and profile photo, to qualify for a professional account. They must also have no prior history of breaching guidelines. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the professional accounts are not available for parody or fan accounts.

