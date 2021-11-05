The social media giant Twitter has further extended its space feature to enable users to listen to space audio without logging in to the platform. According to Engadget, now hosts and listeners can send a direct link to the Space Audio Broadcast to any individual, and those who don’t have a Twitter account can hear it on the web without signing in.

However, such individuals can’t participate in space, they can only hear. In July, Twitter enabled users to write new tweets directly from the space, and now this new feature has been released.

Twitter Now Allows you to Tune into Spaces Through Direct Links

The expansion opens up Twitter Spaces to even more internet users and provides the social media giant a greater chance of reaching new users outside of its platform. The new update also provides Twitter Spaces an edge over rivals such as Clubhouse and Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms.

A space tab was launched on iOS in October, providing users a way to find audio shows in one place. After that, the hosting facility was rolled out. Twitter has also launched the ability to record Space Audio to a limited number of iOS hosts. By recording their sessions, hosts will be able to link to them and share them for up to one month, and the audience on the platform will also be able to see it on their timeline.

Twitter also recently rolled out a Spaces test that brings the dedicated Spaces Tab to Android users along with an update that brings easier DM invites. The platform will now also feature popular Spaces in the Explore tab on iOS to increase their visibility.

