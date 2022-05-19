Twitter now has exclusive Spaces, only for Super Followers

It was claimed earlier this year that Twitter was working on a new mechanism for creators to create private Spaces for their “super followers.” Now, the social network has revealed that Super Follows creators will be able to use the Spaces function to initiate a private audio chat with only paying followers.

Subscribers on iOS and Android will be able to join Super Follows-only Spaces and request to talk, but subscribers on Twitter’s web platform will be able to join and listen but not request to speak. When creating a new Space, creators can pick the “Only Super Followers can join” button to create a Super Follows-only Space. Users who are not Super Following a creator will notice the Space, but they will not be able to access it unless they subscribe.

introducing Super Follows Spaces 🤝 a new way to get even more connected with your Super Followers rolling out now to all Super Follows creators pic.twitter.com/sX2fuGfiX8 — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) May 17, 2022

Note that this feature is distinct from the Ticketed Spaces feature, which allows creators to charge ticket rates for individual Spaces that may be accessed by anybody who purchases a ticket, much like a real-life session.

Super Follows, which was first announced in February 2021, allows users to pay a monthly fee to subscribe to accounts they like in exchange for unique material. Super Follows is now in beta on iOS with a small group of creators in the United States. Eligible users have the option of billing $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month for Super Follow subscriptions.