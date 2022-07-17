Twitter now plays chirping sounds when users pull down their feeds to refresh

When users pull down their feeds to refresh, the app makes chirping sounds, as noticed by the users.

Twitter has recently been in the limelight for a variety of reasons, both good and bad. You’re probably aware of the negatives, so let’s concentrate on the positives: the app has improved in recent months as a result of the addition of a few new features, such as bottom bar customizations and automatically generated video captions, to name a few. Now, another cool-sounding (literally) addition is joining them, and while it’s minor, trust us when we say it actually makes the app more enjoyable to use.

When users pull down their feeds to refresh, the app makes chirping sounds, as noticed by The Verge and a few others. If you pull down, a windup trill plays, followed by a chirp when you let go, and the loading spinner disappears to make way for a refreshed feed.

Anybody else hearing this when you pull to refresh on Twitter’s iOS app? pic.twitter.com/x0BsxbZF2u — Jay Peters (@jaypeters) July 15, 2022

The chirping sound and complement Twitter’s vibe. The previous refresh sound was a dull pop. We’re hoping that more sounds in the UI will be replaced with cuter ones like these… perhaps a tu-whit tu-whoo for the like button?

While iOS appears to be seeing a wider rollout for this addition — the OS is typically the first to receive new Twitter features on mobile — many Android users are also receiving it. I was one of the fortunate few who were able to attend the hearing before it was cancelled. Perhaps you can force the app to chirp for you by force-stopping it and clearing its cache.