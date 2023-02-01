Advertisement

Say goodbye to CoTweets as the company has officially announced to shut down the service. CoTweets was the company’s collaborative posting feature and was one of the last major product enhancements delivered before Elon Musk’s takeover. A message notifying the termination of the function was posted to Twitter’s help center.

CoTweets permitted two accounts to co-author tweets that simultaneously displayed on user profiles. CoTweets became available to specific users in the United States, Korea, and Canada in July 2012. While the deployment of CoTweets was still restricted, many individuals predicted that they would be useful for firms doing collaborations or making announcements.

Twitter Officially Discontinues Collaborative Posting Feature ‘CoTweets’

Users using this functionality will no longer be able to post new CoTweets. Existing tweets will be viewable for an additional month before being converted to retweets. The Twitter notice states that the firm is “still searching for ways to add this functionality in the future” but does not provide further details.

Other sites, such as Instagram, offer comparable posting capabilities for many accounts. This Instagram feature is popular among brands cooperating with influencers or partners, organizations collaborating on initiatives, and event organizers advertising co-hosted events.

Since his purchase of Twitter last autumn, Musk has made rapid changes to the firm, including a quick debut of its premium service, Twitter Blue. This month, Twitter updated its developer regulations without warning, effectively shutting down popular third-party applications that have been central to many users’ experiences on the platform.

