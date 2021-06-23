Twitter keeps on launching new features and in an effort to do so, it usually opens up applications so that users can apply for it and become the first one to test that particular feature. This time the company has opened applications for content subscriptions to test ticketed spaces and super follows features. By opting for the latest test programs on a first-come basis, users will be the first ones to avail this feature. Through these features, users will be able to earn money as it will not only help them grow but will also let them generate more revenues.

The users will initially get access to Super Followers that will let them sell exclusive and unique content whereas by opting for “Ticketed Spaces,”, admins will be able to get entry into audio chat rooms and charge users through this platform.

Twitter opens applications to test Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows

By successfully launching both these features, Twitter will be able to compete with social media companies and will attract more content creators helping them earn money from fan followings.

To be eligible for the Super Follows feature, one needs at least 10,000 followers, whereas 1000 followers to apply for ticketed spaces.

To help this feature function the company will be cutting 3% revenue from the creator until he hits $50,000 earnings. After being able to earn $50,000, Twitter will keep 20 percent, helping people earning more money.

Twitter will not only consider individuals who apply for this feature but also brands, publishers, and nonprofit organizations which have built an audience on Twitter.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan “Different societies have Different Norms” and Twitter is Furious



