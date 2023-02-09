Twitter Outage: Users Can’t Tweet Due to Exceeding Daily Tweet Limit

Advertisement

Twitter users have gone through a lot in the previous days. From a fair share of erratic policy changes and weird bugs lately, Twitter users have suffered a lot. However, today they can’t even tweet. Many users reported that suddenly they were unable to tweet. This all started on Wednesday around 2 p.m. PT. Recent reports claim that the bug seems to be affecting all non-scheduled tweets right now. The point notable here is that those tweets that were scheduled previously or those scheduled moving forward still seem to get through. However, the Twitter outage is consistent across the web and mobile versions of the Twitter app.

Twitter Outage: Users are Being Told They have exceeded Tweet limit

On mobile, Twitter users are facing an error stating that Twitter wasn’t “able to send your Tweet.” On the web, users are facing an error informing them that they’ve exceeded the tweet limit. Both these messages suggest this could be an error or bug somehow related to Twitter’s API rate limit configurations.

Let me tell you that Twitter actually has a daily tweet limit however, you won’t exceed it until you cross the threshold of 2,400 tweets in a single day. The point is that something appears to be quite wrong on the Twitter platform at this very moment as people are facing the problem without even tweeting a single time today before receiving the error. In addition to that, there is another error that is apparently preventing users from following new accounts. Due to this, many Twitter users report facing a pop-up notifying them that they “are unable to follow more people at this time.”

The bad piece of news is that this is not it. Many Twitter users are also reporting problems with sending direct messages on Twitter. Whenever they try to send a DM for any story, the page fails to load and displays an error message. Reports claim that the platform is barely usable right now. However, outbound non-scheduled tweets appeared to be functioning for some users again by around 5 p.m. PT.

Twitter acknowledged the widespread issues yesterday but has yet to tell specifics about what was wrong or when it would be resolved. So, let’s just wait and watch what happens next.