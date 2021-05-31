Just recently, Twitter has reopened its verification program. However now, Twitter has paused the verification requests for blue tick after just over a week of relaunching it. The reason for pausing is that Twitter has received a lot of requests and needs some time to review those before it can accept any new requests. Unfortunately, Twitter has not revealed any exact date for reopening the requests. However, it promises to “reopen requests soon”.

Twitter Paused Verification Requests for Blue Tick

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021

Twitter relaunched its account verification program after a hiatus of more than three years. It was paused in November 2017 because of the unclear verification process. The new verification program now offers more clarity about who can get verified. Twitter says it will give the blue badge to accounts that are “authentic, notable, and active”. Twitter has also announced the six categories listed below to get verified:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

The process of verification is easy but it is not available for all. You can get more information about it by clicking: Here’s how Twitter’s Verification program for blue badge Works?