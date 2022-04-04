Twitter Plans to Roll-Out Co-Author Tweet Feature

A new feature is on the agenda of the social media giant Twitter i.e. it has started testing the feature of “co-author” tweet. Instagram had rolled out a similar feature back in 2021.

This new feature will be of great use for brand partnerships and influencer campaigns when two accounts wants to co-author a tweet and have their name attached to it. With this co-authoring feature, the brands will be able to co-author with the public accounts and share their experience with the brand and hence help in the spread of “word-of-mouth”.

As per the TechCrunch screenshots that they obtained, the user will be able to invite the public accounts of the followers to co-author a tweet. The second author from public after accepting the invitation from the author will be able to co-author the tweet. Once the co-authored tweet is published, the avatar of both the accounts will shown at the top left of the post.

With this new feature, two accounts can co-author a single tweet. This new feature was under work since at least December as the evidence has been posted by the app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi.

This is a good feature, same pool of thoughts will be able to create a more productive tweet. Till now we can only assume, once it is out for normal use, then we will see how it is taken by the general public.

