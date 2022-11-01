Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Now, Twitter removed the 1500 accounts involved in trolling campaign. Yoel Roth, the company’s head of safety and security, said that the campaign was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website.

Twitter Removed 1,500 Accounts Following Coordinated Trolling Campaign

He further explained that those 1,500 accounts didn’t correspond to 1,500 people. Moreover, he talked about how the website is changing and how it enforces its policies regarding harmful tweets. He explained that the company treats first-person and bystander reports differently: “Because bystanders don’t always have full context, we have a higher bar for bystander reports in order to find a violation.” That’s why reports by uninvolved third parties about hateful conduct on the platform often get marked as non-violation evens if they do violate its policies.

Roth ended his series of tweets with a promise to reveal more about how the website is changing how it enforces its rules.

On the other hand, Twitter has frozen most employees’ access to internal tools used for content moderation. Most members of Twitter’s Trust and Safety organization have lost the ability to penalize accounts that break rules regarding hateful conduct and misinformation.

