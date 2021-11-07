Twitter is kept on introducing some quilty features for its users. This time, Twitter has rolled out a new feature for iOS app users. Twitter introduced a new profile-specific search icon for iOS users. The new search button is showing up for individual profile pages, enabling users to search for tweets of a specific account only. This feature has been spotted on the latest version of iOS. The new paid Twitter Blue service will get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner.

Twitter Rolling Out New Profile-Specific Search Icon for iOS Users

The new feature was first spotted by the XDA Developers. Twitter has a new Search button on each username’s profile page. This new Search @Username’s Tweets button is appearing for a few users on iOS. The new button is located on the top right corner next to the three-dot menu. iOS users can dig through their own tweets or other accounts’ tweets as well.

By clicking on the search icon, the user can enter the desired term. When you click enter, a screen similar to that of the existent search functionality shows up, but the search term will change to format From: Username Term.

This new search button in profiles is just a shortcut to the existing advanced search feature that is available on all platforms. This functionality is not available for Android users yet. As mentioned, the search icon can be found on the top right corner of any profile. Those who haven’t gotten this update yet can just type From:Username Term.

Moreover, Twitter last month announced that subscribers can avail its paid Twitter Blue service to get early access to some new features under a new Labs banner. Just recently, Twitter has allowed everyone to create space. Twitter has released plenty of new features for spaces such as the ability to add co-hosts and up to 10 speakers. It also created a fund Spark Program for Space creators and also piloted Ticketed Spaces, a substitute of audio rooms that let us enter the space on paying for entry.

