Twitter has temporarily reversed a controversial update that made it more difficult to save deleted tweets. Writer Kevin Marks noted that the firm has recently updated its embedded javascript such that the content of the deleted tweets was no longer viewable in embeds on third-party websites.

Twitter Rolls Back a Controversial Update Amid Resentment from Users

One user observed that the change had been reversed by late Friday evening, and Twitter confirmed the move one day later. A spokesperson of the company said,

After considering the feedback we heard, we’re rolling back this change for now while we explore different options. We appreciate those who shared their points of view — your feedback helps us make Twitter better.

Twitter product manager Eleanor Harding claimed the firm made the move to “better respect” those who want to delete their tweet. For many, the shift was troublesome because it just left a blank spot where the embed of a deleted tweet had previously been. Harding stated that Twitter would be releasing extra information to clarify why a tweet was no longer visible.

Following its reversal, Twitter did not comment on the “alternative possibilities” it was considering. The choice to change how embeds work was perplexing to many. When Twitter originally offered embedding in 2011, it stated that it did so to keep the text of deleted tweets intact. And for several years afterward, company officials, including former CEO Jack Dorsey, stressed the significance of the platform as a kind of “public record.”

Check out? Elon Musk proposes to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter