Twitter rolls out new features for Spaces including access to Analytics

This week, Twitter is launching a number of new features for its live audio Spaces platform. On iOS and Android, the social media giant is offering hosts and co-hosts access to analytics about their Spaces. For example, hosts and co-hosts may now see how many total live listeners tuned in, how many times the broadcast was replayed, and how many individuals spoke throughout the Space.

Twitter will immediately send a Space card as a tweet after the host opens a room, according to the official Twitter Spaces profile. Then, from that Space, other users will be able to submit tweets.

A new chat button will appear next to the reactions button within a Space, and it will display the amount of interactions in that thread. Users can swiftly interact with people during the audio chat by tapping the new button, which displays only the tweets posted as a reply to that Space.

Tweets sent from within a Space will be connected to that room, allowing other users to see what is being discussed. Tweets sent in a Space are, of course, still public and can be shared and reposted on the usual timeline.

learn more about your Space ✍️ Hosts and co-hosts on iOS and Android will now have access to analytics like total live listeners, total replays, and speakers — take a look and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/OrCDKJXOhx — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 4, 2022

