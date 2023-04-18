Twitter Rolls Out New Warning Labels For Hateful Tweets

If you look at Elon Musk’s Twitter, you will still find hate speech but for now, some of it will come with a warning label. What? Yes, you heard right. The company is planning to limit the reach of Twitter’s Hateful Tweets by rolling out new warning labels for them. According to Twitter, the company will soon roll out new warning labels on tweets that violate its “Hateful Conduct” rules. The point worth mentioning here is that Twitter tweets with this warning label will have “limited visibility” on the platform. In this way, the company will reduce its reach. Fewer people will be able to see such content, as its ability to be seen via search or discovered via recommendations will be concealed.
Twitter Aims To Limit Reach Of Hateful Tweets
Let me tell you that the limited visibility will only affect the particular offending tweets. However, all those Twitter accounts that tweet hateful content will not be deboosted or punished in any way. The company even claims that users can also submit appeals if they think Twitter wrongly affixed their tweet with the label. The company is thriving to remove illegal content and suspend bad actors from the platform which is a good step indeed.
We’re adding more transparency to the enforcement actions we take on Tweets. As a first step, soon you’ll start to see labels on some Tweets identified as potentially violating our rules around Hateful Conduct letting you know that we’ve limited their visibility. 🧵…
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 17, 2023
Twitter is taking this step in order to add more transparency to the platform. Letting users know that a tweet has visibility limited for violating the company’s “Hateful Conduct” policies is a welcomed addition. However, the point notable here is that from a content moderation perspective, it’s exactly the type of action that Musk has previously criticized.
According to some previous reports, Elon Musk shared his idea of a platform with “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach”. However, researchers and many Twitter users have been noticing quite the opposite, often discovering that hate speech and other extremist contents make their way into the recommendations of the default For You feed. So, let’s see what happens next. Will Musk be able to make the platform hate-free? To what extent will he limit the reach of hateful conduct on Twitter? Time will tell.
