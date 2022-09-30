The wait is now over. Twitter users can finally see the first edited tweet. Twitter shared the first edited tweet by an official account. Twitter gives us an idea of how the edited-tweets will look like. Twitter Blue subscribers will use this feature first. We still don’t know when every Twitter user will get the feature.

Twitter Sends First Edited Tweet for All to See

Appropriately, the first edited tweet is from Twitter Blue’s account. It’s actually pretty clear that a tweet has been edited, as its timestamp will be preceded by a pencil icon and a “Last edited” notation with a specific time. When viewing edited tweets in a feed, the pencil icon will sit next to the time-since-tweeted time stamp.

See Also: Twitter for iOS gets TikTok-inspired full-screen video feature

hello this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

This was the feature that Twitter users were asking for years. They’ve asked for an edit button for years. The company confirmed it was working on the feature back in April. Now, the option is finally available on Twitter.

Anyhow, Twitter Blue subscribers will get to edit their tweets first. Soon, subscribers in Australia, Canada and New Zealand will get the feature, followed by the US. Users will have 30 minutes after posting a tweet to edit it.

Twitter did not reveal when every user will get to edit tweets. So we’ll just have to look enviously at premium service subscribers. Perhaps the pencil icon will supersede the blue checkmark as a sign of Twitter status.