Twitter sets a serious warning for its users

In its effort to bring more “social privacy” enhancements to its platform and make Twitter a better place, the blue bird business unveiled a new tool they’re testing that would tell people if they’re going to participate in a discussion that can boost everyone’s spirits, or if it could turn into a ‘heated’ one.

So warned the social networking site in a restricted test that began rolling out to iOS and Android users on Wednesday. According to one example offered by the firm, the new prompts will display below specific tweets and warn any user considering digging into the responses.

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense. This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

The prompts look to be very simple. One example says, “Heads up.” “These kinds of discussions may get heated.”

The test looks to be the latest in a long line of changes aimed at enhancing the platform’s “conversational health.” It came in the wake of a number of conversation health initiatives, some of which have been regarded more effective than others, such as the option to limit responses, so-called humanization prompts, and quote-tweet prompts.

Aside from that, the company is contemplating several other “social privacy” enhancements, such as:

Archived tweets: The business is thinking of hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days, as well as hiding tweets after a year. This product does not yet have a release date and is currently in the idea stage.

Tweets you’ve liked should be hidden: There will be no more people viewing what you liked. Users will be able to control who may see which tweets they’ve liked in the near future, however there is no timetable for testing this function.

Leaving conversations: Users will be able to withdraw themselves from a public chat. The tests will begin before the end of 2021.

when my husband asks what I want to do for dinner pic.twitter.com/FNhnFXnQwX — libby watson (@libbycwatson) October 6, 2021

Heads up: This is a conversation between two people with an existing relationship. You are a random third party. Don't join in. https://t.co/ozta4cwf4F — gabaghoul 🎃 (@appleciderwitch) October 6, 2021

HAS TWITTER SHOWN ANYONE ELSE THIS MESSAGE? THE KIDNEY DONATION LADY CONVERSATION HAS GONE TOO FAR. pic.twitter.com/Jlo7XcW36R — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) October 6, 2021

The ensuing debate, it appears, has yet to heat up. The app’s newest test shows that there is still time.