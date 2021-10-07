Twitter sets a serious warning for its users

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Oct 7, 2021
twitter

In its effort to bring more “social privacy” enhancements to its platform and make Twitter a better place, the blue bird business unveiled a new tool they’re testing that would tell people if they’re going to participate in a discussion that can boost everyone’s spirits, or if it could turn into a ‘heated’ one.

So warned the social networking site in a restricted test that began rolling out to iOS and Android users on Wednesday. According to one example offered by the firm, the new prompts will display below specific tweets and warn any user considering digging into the responses.

 

RELATED: The blue bird app introduces a safety mode to avoid harmful content 

 

 

The prompts look to be very simple. One example says, “Heads up.” “These kinds of discussions may get heated.”

The test looks to be the latest in a long line of changes aimed at enhancing the platform’s “conversational health.” It came in the wake of a number of  conversation health initiatives, some of which have been regarded more effective than others, such as the option to limit responses, so-called humanization prompts, and quote-tweet prompts.

Aside from that, the company is contemplating several other “social privacy” enhancements, such as:

Archived tweets: The business is thinking of hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days, as well as hiding tweets after a year. This product does not yet have a release date and is currently in the idea stage.

Tweets you’ve liked should be hidden: There will be no more people viewing what you liked. Users will be able to control who may see which tweets they’ve liked in the near future, however there is no timetable for testing this function.

Leaving conversations: Users will be able to withdraw themselves from a public chat. The tests will begin before the end of 2021.

The ensuing debate, it appears, has yet to heat up. The app’s newest test shows that there is still time.

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Oct 7, 2021
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan is a freelance tech-writer whose specialty is absorbing the key data and articulating the most important points. She helps IT based organizations communicate their message clearly across multiple channels.
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×