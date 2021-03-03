Twitter announced today it’s opening up its live audio chat rooms, known as Twitter Spaces, to users on Android. The feature was available for selected users on iOS following the product’s private beta launch in late December 2020. The company says that Android users will only be able to join and talk in Spaces for the time being. However, the users will not be able to create those chatrooms on their own right now.

Twitter Spaces Arrives on Android Ahead of Clubhouse

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

The company is also hopeful to add more functionality to the feature soon. However, it has not given any time frame right now. The company has been working quickly on Twitter Spaces in the months since its beta debut, and has been fairly transparent about its roadmap.

Last month, the team developing Twitter Spaces hosted a Space where users were invited to offer feedback, ask questions, and learn about what Twitter had in the works for the product in both the near-term and further down the road. Based on that feedback, the company decided to expand the feature.

Soon after the Clubhouse started the live audio chat trend, every major tech company has started working to bring a similar feature. Facebook has also planned to bring such a feature to compete with Clubhouse. Let’s see what the Clubhouse will now do to not let its users use other apps.

