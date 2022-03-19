Twitter Spaces is Testing A New Clipping Tool for Hosts on iOS

Twitter Spaces is testing a new clipping tool for select hosts on iOS. Twitter has announced that these hosts can clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces and share them with others. Now, hosts can share highlights of their Spaces. Now they do not need to share the entire recording.

All iOS app users can use this feature. However, Android and web users will get this feature in near future. Moreover, Twitter is planning to release the clipping feature to all users, not just hosts.

ever wish you could capture a moment from a Space? great because we’re testing clipping! certain Hosts on iOS can now clip 30 seconds of audio from recorded Spaces to share, everyone on iOS can see & listen to clips on the Timeline—coming to Android and web real soon pic.twitter.com/DZcV1dzGaz — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 18, 2022

Twitter also said,

“There is no limit to the number of audio clips that can be created, and they will live on the platform for 30 days. Currently, everyone on iOS can see and listen to Spaces clips on their Timeline, and soon people on Android and Twitter.com will receive access too. We will be monitoring feedback and plan to expand Spaces clipping functionality to everyone on Twitter in the near future.”

No doubt, Twitter keeps on introducing new features to Spaces. Previously, the company has announced the ability to record Spaces. There is also now the ability for hosts to see how many people listened live and how many replayed the recording. Now the new feature will also help out hosts to select the piece of recording instead of sharing the full audio.

