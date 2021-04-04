Twitter Spaces Are Coming to Desktop Web Browsers

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Apr 4, 2021
Twitter Spaces Web

Twitter has just recently brought the live audio chat rooms, known as Twitter Spaces, to users on Android and iOS. The company is now working to expand this feature on the desktop. Some officials also revealed that Twitter Spaces are soon going to launch for web users.

Twitter Spaces Are Coming to Desktop Web Browsers

See Also: Twitter Aims to Launch “Space” Globally By April

A Twitter Spaces developer posted some designs of how Space’s intro screen might look on the web.

Later, a famous app researcher has shown what Spaces preview cards could look like when viewed on the web.

The company is also hopeful to add more functionality to the feature soon. However, it has not given any time frame right now. The company has been working quickly on Twitter Spaces in the months since its beta debut and has been fairly transparent about its roadmap.

Twitter is directly targeting the Clubhouse. When the company has brought the feature to its Android and iOS users, Clubhouse has only made it available for iOS users only. Now bringing this feature to the web will definitely make it easy for users to use the app.

Check Also: Twitter Spaces Arrives on Android Ahead of Clubhouse

Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Apr 4, 2021
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature. Contact: o[email protected]
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>