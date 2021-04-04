Twitter has just recently brought the live audio chat rooms, known as Twitter Spaces, to users on Android and iOS. The company is now working to expand this feature on the desktop. Some officials also revealed that Twitter Spaces are soon going to launch for web users.

Twitter Spaces Are Coming to Desktop Web Browsers

A Twitter Spaces developer posted some designs of how Space’s intro screen might look on the web.

trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/g0GViDex1D — noah (@magusnn) March 26, 2021

Later, a famous app researcher has shown what Spaces preview cards could look like when viewed on the web.

Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app pic.twitter.com/wDaYfEGbCO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2021

The company is also hopeful to add more functionality to the feature soon. However, it has not given any time frame right now. The company has been working quickly on Twitter Spaces in the months since its beta debut and has been fairly transparent about its roadmap.

Twitter is directly targeting the Clubhouse. When the company has brought the feature to its Android and iOS users, Clubhouse has only made it available for iOS users only. Now bringing this feature to the web will definitely make it easy for users to use the app.

