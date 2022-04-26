Twitter has reportedly suspended Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders for violating the platform’s rules on anti-islam hate speech. The social network has “temporarily restricted” Wilders’ access to his account after he published a tweet addressed to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He has also denounced the “violence of the intolerant ideology called Islam”.

Twitter Suspends Geert Wilders for anti-Islam Hate Speech

Wilders also claimed that the Pakistani citizens are “inspired by the fake prophet Mohammad”. Because of this anti-Islam hate speech, Twitter has suspended the account of Geert Wilders. When Twitter asked him to remove those posts, he refused to do so.

However, this is not the first time, Twitter has blocked his account. Twitter has also blocked him in 2019 because of the anti-Islam hate speech.

On the other hand, the far-right party leader claimed that he has frequently received threats from Muslims. Especially when he called for a ban on Islam in the Netherlands and the closure of mosques.

In 2020, a Dutch appeals court upheld his conviction for insulting Moroccans in comments he made in 2014, although he was also acquitted of inciting discrimination.

Turkish prosecutors have also investigated Wilders over “insulting” tweets about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The far-right PVV is currently the third-largest party in the country after winning 17 seats at the last Dutch general election in 2021.

