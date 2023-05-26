Twitter Teases New Video-Related Features Coming Soon To The Platform

Twitter is a text-focused social network that has been improving users’ experience by introducing new features. Let me tell you that the platform expanded its capabilities in recent years with features like Spaces and longer videos. The most interesting part is that now Twitter is again working on video-related features. The company’s Senior Product Designer Andrea Conway recently teased some new Twitter features.

New Twitter Features Will Soon Make Their Way To Users

Conway recently tweeted an image on her profile displaying a new menu when the user is watching videos on Twitter’s mobile app. Reports claim that the menu will include options such as captions, playback speed, and even a download button. It will allow users to easily share or report a video on the social network. The point worth mentioning here is that some of these features are already present on Twitter. However, accessing them is not precisely intuitive. I think that Twitter wants to get more profound about videos in a shot to compete with other platforms such as TikTok and even YouTube. Some users can even expect picture-in-picture support and resolution options.

However, the point worth mentioning here is that we are still uncertain when these new features will make their way to Twitter. Anyhow, their announcement by one of its lead designers is certainly good news. We expect that these features will certainly reach Twitter users on iOS and Android. We cannot say anything about those using Twitter for Mac. As the app hasn’t received updates in months and is missing a bunch of features, so we hope that the next update will bring a handful of changes.

A few weeks back, Twitter Blue subscribers were allowed to upload videos up to two hours long to the social network. However, Twitter still needs to support 4K videos, which is a huge downside as compared to YouTube. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!

