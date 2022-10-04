Twitter Test New Options for Status Feature

Twitter is quite active these days and after clear analysis within the company, they have finally decided to make the app experience better for users. In an effort to do so, the social media company is trying to incorporate new features for both Android and iOS users. While many are launched and some are in the queue, the new status feature that was in testing is further launched to more users and new options for status features are also being tested.

The testing of this status feature started in July and now it is expanding its list of status updates to choose from. This feature is a mixture of Facebook status and Myspace moods. It allows users to tag posts with additional expressions to express themselves better — like “shower thoughts,” “spoiler alert” or “picture of the day.” Now Twitter is adding more expressions to it such as “Don’t @ me,” “Tweeting it into existence” or “That’s it, that’s the Tweet,” and many more.

New Options for Status Feature will help users better express themselves

Other than this, new status options include “Breaking news,” “Gaming,” “Pet of the day,” “So wholesome,” “Then and now,” “To whom it may concern,” “Touching grass,” “Twitter do your thing,” “Watching cricket,” “Watching football,” “Watching rugby” and “Winning.”

This expansion was initially spotted by Jane Manchun Wong and later on, the company also confirmed the new addition to Twitter Status.