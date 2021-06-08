Twitter Tests ‘Change Who Can Reply’ Feature to Control Filthy Replies on Tweets

Are you fed up with stupid replies to your tweets? Twitter has decided to solve this issue and is working on a feature that will allow users to decide who can reply to their tweets. Right now the social media platform has not made it clear that how exactly this feature named ‘ Change Who Can Reply’ will work and when it will be made available to the public. We will get answers to both these questions when the company officially announces this upcoming feature.

Furthermore, Twitter is also working on launching a super follow function helping creators ask for money from their followers in order to provide them with additional information regarding anything. Both these upcoming features were spotted by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong.

Twitter Tests ‘Change Who Can Reply’ Feature

Jane tweeted that Twitters is working on introducing a feature called ‘change who can reply.’ This feature will let the creator select a group of people who can interact with him via replies to tweets when published. Moreover, users will also be able to select a specific person who cannot reply. The feature is under testing and the company has not revealed the launch date.

Twitter is working on the ability to “Change who can reply” after the tweet has been published pic.twitter.com/1upVyafkmS — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 5, 2021

Jane revealed that there are some requirements for the super follow feature. TH influencer needs to have at least 10000 followers, has posted at least 25 Tweets in the past 30 days, and is at least 18 years old.

– Be at least 18 years old notably, “Adult content” and “OnlyFans” are mentioned in the category and platform sections https://t.co/qSEjh0ohm8 pic.twitter.com/yvkzx672V2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 6, 2021

Lastly, Twitter is working on a Safe Mode feature that lets users “Autoblock accounts for 7 days that may use harmful language or send repetitive, uninvited replies.”

