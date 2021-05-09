Twitter has announced a new feature for its users to earn money. Twitter has now let its user add a virtual tip jar to accounts so people can support their tweets by tossing in money. The company’s senior product manager Esther Crawford has revealed that a limited number of users around the world who tweet in English can add a “Tip Jar”. The group included creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits.

Tip Jar- Twitter lets People Leave Tips for Some Tweeters

Crawford wrote in a blog post,

“You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money. Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and we’ll expand to more languages”

A Tip Jar icon on a profile page indicates an option to be taken to services such as Patreon, PayPal, or Venmo to send money to a creator, according to Crawford.

Twitter does not take any cut of tips. Moreover, it grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts. Twitter has taken this step to broaden its ranks of users and get people to spend more time at the service.

Source: Express Tribune

